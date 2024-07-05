Slain Soldier in Kasoa land dispute: Case adjourned to July 17

The adjournment was due to the trial judge being on leave

Source: GNA

The Achimota District Court has postponed to July 17, 2024, the case of Nana Barima Ababio, also known as Benlord Ababio, a self-proclaimed traditional ruler accused of killing a soldier over a land dispute near Kasoa.

The police have yet to receive the Bill of Indictment needed to begin committal proceedings.

Ababio and his accomplice, Nana Kofi Kwakye, are in custody, charged with conspiracy, with Ababio also facing a murder charge for the fatal shooting of Lance Corporal Michael Danso on April 30, 2024.



