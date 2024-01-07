Slaps, blows, kicks - Journalist assaulted in Hawa Koomson's constituency speaks

David Kobinna of Cape FM was assaulted during NPP primary vetting in Kasoa

David Kobinna, was among journalists who had gone to cover the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central Region.

But it was in the line of duty that he was brutally assaulted by persons alleged to be affiliated with the incumbent MP for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson; herself an aspirant in the race.



The MP, who doubles as fisheries minister has flatly denied that herself or any assigns were in any way associated with the incident.



In an interview with the media on what transpired, the Cape FM Morning Show host, writhing in pain said he was the subject of mistaken identity and no amount of explanation will be taken by his assailants.



He had been accused of being a panellist on Accra-based UTV, on a programme the minister was ostensibly abused.



Kobinna said not even his official identity card as a Cape FM employee and a photo of the said abuser, which was clearly not him, could save him.



"Amid my denials, all I heard was a slap from behind me, before I could turn and look, many more slaps landed all over me. It forced me to fall before I managed to run upstairs to seek refuge.



"They pursued me there and continued the assault, kicking me anyhow. That is what happened till I lost consciousness at a point. I went blank and it took my colleague journalists to revive me.

“From the look of things, you could see that they were with Hawa Koomson… I learnt one of them is a policeman but I don’t know his station… some of them were wearing Hawa Koomson-branded attires while others were in mufti,” he stated.







Hawa Koomson denies beating journalist



The MP refuted claims of her involvement in the incident reported on January 4, 2024, concerning the assault.



According to her, those reports are false and untrue and it is a deliberate attempt from her opponents to hurt her integrity to score political points.



Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson urged the general public to rubbish those reports and treat them with the necessary contempt it deserve.



Below is a full statement from Mrs Mavis Hawa Koomson:

PRESS RELEASE



5/1/2024



Hon. Hawa Koomson Campaign Team Refutes Allegations of Involvement in Journalist Assault; Urges Swift Investigation



Mrs Hawa Koomson Team strongly denies any involvement in the incident reported on January 4, 2024, concerning the assault on Mr. David Kobbina, a journalist from Cape FM. We categorically reject the claim that individuals associated with our team were responsible for this regrettable act.



Mavis Hawa Koomson has consistently advocated for a peaceful and constructive political environment. Our team does not endorse or engage in any form of violence.



We want to make it clear that we do not have any thugs, and no members of our team or supporters, particularly those clad in Hon. Hawa Koomson's branded T-shirts, were involved in assaulting anybody.



The alleged incident occurred after a successful vetting process for parliamentary aspirants at the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Cape Coast.

The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team is proud of the transparent and inclusive vetting process, and we condemn any act that detracts from the positive outcomes achieved in the lead-up to the upcoming elections.



We extend our sincere sympathies to Mr. Kobbina for the distressing incident. Our team has already reached out to him, expressing concern, offering support, and facilitating any assistance he may require during this challenging time.



The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team condemns all forms of violence, and we fully support a swift and impartial investigation into the matter. We are committed to cooperating with the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.



Hawa Koomson expresses her profound sympathy for Mr. Kobbina and vehemently denounces the act. We trust that the appropriate authorities will handle this matter with the urgency it deserves.



We call on the Ghana Journalists Network (GJN) and all stakeholders to allow the investigative process to unfold and refrain from making premature judgments. The Hon. Hawa Koomson Team is dedicated to fostering a peaceful political environment, and we urge everyone involved to exercise restraint and promote dialogue.



Our thoughts remain with Mr. Kobbina, and we hope for his swift recovery.



Signed,

Nana Kofi Ntiamoah



Spokesperson for Hon. Hawa Koomson Campaign Team



