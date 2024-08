Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Mynewsgh

The NPP candidate for North Tongu criticized Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of the NDC for neglecting constituency issues and failing to address local problems.

He claimed Ablakwa, who rarely visits or engages with the community, is viewed as ineffective.

The candidate asserts that residents are ready to vote for him in 2024.



