News
Socialist Movement affirms September 21st as Ghana’s only Founder’s Day

Kwame Nkrumah Filee.png Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) has reaffirmed that September 21st remains the only legitimate Founder’s Day, urging Ghanaians to continue honoring the legacy of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

