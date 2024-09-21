Socialist Movement affirms September 21st as Ghana’s only Founder’s Day

The Socialist Movement of Ghana (SMG) has reaffirmed that September 21st remains the only legitimate Founder’s Day, urging Ghanaians to continue honoring the legacy of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

In a statement, signed by the General Secretary, Kwesi Pratt, Jnr. , marking the 115th anniversary of Nkrumah’s birth, the SMG praised the resilience of Ghanaians who have rejected attempts to dilute Nkrumah’s pivotal role in the nation’s independence struggle.



The group stressed that despite efforts to alter the historical narrative, most Ghanaians still recognize September 21st as the true Founder’s Day, a testament to the lasting respect for Nkrumah’s contributions.



The SMG took issue with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) introduction of August 4th as "Founders’ Day," criticizing it as an attempt to distort history.



The movement emphasized that the 2019 Public Holidays (Amendment) Act sought to elevate lesser-known figures while minimizing Nkrumah’s critical role in leading Ghana to independence.



“This revisionist effort has not succeeded. Ghanaians continue to celebrate September 21st as the real Founder’s Day, reflecting the widespread respect for Nkrumah’s contribution to Ghana’s freedom,” the statement read.



In light of this, the SMG encouraged the public to remain vigilant in preserving the true history of the country’s independence, urging future generations to stay informed about Nkrumah’s vision of a united, sovereign Africa.

The group stressed that defending Nkrumah’s legacy is not only about remembering the past but about shaping the future.



“Nkrumah’s vision of self-reliance, social justice, and Pan-Africanism must continue to guide our nation, particularly as we approach the 2024 elections,” the SMG added.



The movement concluded by urging Ghanaians to commemorate this year’s Founder’s Day with pride and a renewed commitment to the values that Nkrumah stood for.



They called for a leadership that upholds the principles of Ghana’s first president and focuses on creating a just, sovereign, and self-sufficient nation for all.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, as a statutory public holiday to honor the Memorial Day of Ghana's first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, which falls on September 21. In a statement issued on September 19, the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, urged the public to observe the holiday across the country.



