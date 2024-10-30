News

Soldier, 4 others granted bail in Dutch National kidnapping, robbery case

AcccUntitled Design 1 17 The case resumes on November 18

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Accra Circuit Court, led by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, has granted bail to a military officer, W.O.1 Elorm John Ahiakpor, and four others accused of allegedly kidnapping and robbing a Dutch national, Lodewijk Marinus Frederikus.

The suspects, including a farmer, trader, and carpenter, all pleaded not guilty.

Bail was set between GH¢100,000 and GH¢150,000 with multiple sureties.

Prosecutors allege the group demanded a ransom from Frederikus, forcing him to withdraw GH¢6,000 before police intervention led to his rescue and their arrest.

The case resumes on November 18.

Read full article

Source: The Chronicle