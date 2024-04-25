Soldiers and Prison Officers in Bawku reportedly engage in a brawl

An earlier grudge over a missing phone reportedly led to the incident

Fighting between peacekeeping troops and personnel of the Ghana Prison Service in Bawku in the Upper East Region has left scores of officers injured.

According to TV3, the fight between the officers of the two security agencies broke out at the Bawku Naba Palace where an inaugural ceremony was held to kick start his 40th anniversary on the Skin.



A source within the police in Bawku revealed that an earlier grudge over a missing phone caused the Wednesday, April 24 feud.



The source said some soldiers who had been detailed to provide security during the ceremony, confronted and beat to pulp, one prisoner office who was also on duty at the palace, over the missing phone. The injured prison officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment.



Reprisal attack

The source said following the attack on their colleague, prison officers from the Bawku Central Prisons rushed to the Palace where they massed with guns against the soldiers on duty.



They allegedly fired gunshots to disarm the soldiers and mercilessly beat them up. The injured soldiers were also rushed to the Vineyard Hospital in Bawku for treatment.



The police who were called in have managed to bring the situation under control.



The police have not commented on the incident yet. But it has been gathered that leadership of the two security agencies have taken steps to amicably resolve the matter.