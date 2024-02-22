Somaliland delegation understudies Ghana’s civic education system

Delegation to understudies the nation's civic education system

Source: GNA

A two-member delegation from Somaliland are in Ghana to understudy the country’s civic education system being championed by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to enable them to replicate the same.

The delegation was led by Mr Abdirisak Yusuf Jama, Director, Centre for Civic Education and Constitutional Training, Ministry of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs, Somaliland.



He was accompanied by Mr Mohamed Lali Cuman, Director, National Curriculum Development Centre of the Ministry of Education, Somaliland.



Addressing the delegation in Accra, on Wednesday, Ms Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the NCCE, noted that civic education was critical in sustaining democracy of any country.



She explained that many countries, which ignored civic education, were paying the consequences.



“We count ourselves lucky to have this institution,” she said, adding that “we were fortunate that what we have happened at the time that it happened, and we are very grateful for that.”

She said over the years, the NCCE had constantly looked for new ways to reach out to Ghanaians, focusing more on young people.



She emphasized that the relevance of the NCCE could not be underestimated and that they would do everything that was within their power to protect the institution and ensure it continued to deliver on its mandate.



“We are committed to ensuring that the Commission continues to exist, the Commission continues to deliver on its mandate that was given to us by the fourth republican constitution,” she stressed.



Ms Addy assured the delegation of the Commission’s readiness to grant them assistance required to build a strong civic education system.



She said the Commission had started the process of setting up an assistance unit to support countries who wanted to embark on civic education.

Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Deputy Chair in-charge of Operations, NCCE, commended Somaliland for taking the initiative to establish a civic education.



He advised the delegation to go beyond tours and seek technical assistance from countries with established civic education to enable them to build a strong civic education system.



He also urged them to “lobby” the government of the day, to ensure that it bought into the idea, to protect and safeguard the system after its set up.



On his part, Mr Jama, lauded the NCCE for its robust civic education system, indicating that they had gained three key things in their encounter with the Commission, namely; the leadership qualities at the NCCE; the experience and the encouragement, which, he believed, would help them replicate same in their country.



The delegation also visited the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), on Tuesday, February 20, and is expected to visit the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party.