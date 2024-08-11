Some NPP members want the party booted out because it has messed up the country – NDC man

Eric Sosu

Eric Sosu, a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for what he describes as misleading propaganda.

He argued that Ghanaians are disillusioned with the NPP’s performance and that economic hardships have made it difficult for people to afford basic needs.



Sosu alleged that even some NPP members want the party out due to its failures.

He claimed that the NPP is more interested in accumulating wealth than improving the country, suggesting that the electorate is ready to reject the NPP in favor of the NDC for better governance.



