Some chiefs are also involved in galamsey – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that illegal mining, or "galamsey," in Ghana involves not only politicians but also some chiefs.

Speaking to 3News, Agyapong shared an incident where miners in his constituency admitted to paying a chief GH¢2,000 and a sheep for permission to mine.

He urged Ghanaians to unite in the fight against galamsey, stressing that blaming only politicians won't help. He called for honesty in addressing the issue, emphasizing that some chiefs are equally involved in the illegal activity.



