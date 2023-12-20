'Some competence level is very high' - Pratt mocks EC for postponing district elections

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has ridiculed the Electoral Commission for postponing voting in some districts in the nation.

The Electoral Commission (EC) rescheduled the district-level elections in some electoral areas in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.



This development is due to technical challenges involving the printing of ballots by the EC's contractors, the Commission's Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe disclosed in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Tuesday morning.



The affected districts, according to sources, include Bantama, South Sontreso, Atwima Nwabiagya, Atwima Mponua, Dadeso and Santasi.



A statement signed by the Acting Head of Public Relations at the EC, Michael Boadu, said residents in the affected areas will rather vote on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Commenting on this latest development, Kwesi Pratt mocked the Electoral Commission for failing to hold the elections in all the districts today as planned and also found it disturbing for people to go and line up hoping to cast their votes, but only for them to be told to return another day.



"Some competence level is very high...You've really done a good job. We need to reward these people (EC)...I can't believe it; it's impossible for me to understand this....In fact, we salute you, Electoral Commission", he sarcastically said on the "Kokrokoo" programme.



