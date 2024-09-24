Some mortuary workers are paid only GHC 300 as a monthly salary – Association

The workers demand immediate action on their concerns

Mr. Richard Jordan, General Secretary of the Mortuary Workers Association, has declared that their nationwide strike, starting September 26, 2024, will not be canceled despite negotiations.

He highlighted the mistreatment and low pay of mortuary workers, particularly in the private sector, where some earn only GHC300 to GHC400.



Jordan emphasized that additional allowances do little to improve their financial situation, especially after taxes. He criticized the poor conditions of mortuaries and stated that the strike is justified, as previous avenues for addressing their grievances have been exhausted.

The workers demand immediate action on their concerns.



Read full article