Son of NPP's Prof. Adu Boahen robbed and killed by armed robbers in East Legon

Christopher Adu Boahen

Christopher Adu Boahen, son of the esteemed historian and stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Albert Adu Boahen, tragically lost his life during a harrowing encounter with armed robbers at his residence in East Legon, located in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports indicate that the assailants forcibly entered his home, where they proceeded to ransack the premises before perpetrating the fatal attack.



Christopher, who was physically challenged, met an untimely demise due to the violent robbery.



The death of Christopher Adu Boahen was revealed via a post on Facebook by the 1995 year group at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

"Sad to announce the untimely passing of our classmate, Christopher. Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life. His home, at East Legon, has been barricaded by the police and declared a crime scene. May the soul of our brother find rest in the Lord. Bad news for a Monday morning but let’s keep our spirits up and look forward to a great week," the post read.



Christopher Adu Boahen hailed from a prominent political family, with his father having contested as the NPP's presidential candidate in Ghana's first elections under the Fourth Republic in 1992. Additionally, he was the brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who served as a Deputy Minister for Finance and as a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance before resigning from his post in November 2022.