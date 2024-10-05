‘Soon, the righteous God will destroy those who violate his creation’ – Frimpong -Boateng urges Akufo-Addo to end galamsey

Prof. Frimpong Boateng speaking at the 2024 Yam Festival in Ho

Source: 3news

Former Environment Minister, Prof. Frimpong Boateng, has urged President Akufo-Addo to listen to calls from citizens and civil society organizations to end illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana, which is severely damaging the environment, particularly water bodies.

Speaking at the 2024 Yam Festival in Ho, Prof. Boateng warned that Ghana’s future is at risk if immediate action isn’t taken.

He emphasized that disobedience to nature will not go unpunished, stating that the "holy and righteous God of nature" will not tolerate the destruction of His creation for long. He called for urgent measures to protect Ghana's forests, farmlands, and water resources.



