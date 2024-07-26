Sophia Akuffo commends organised labour for fiercely resisting sale of SSNIT hotels

Sophia Akuffo, Former Chief Justice

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, praised labor unions for opposing SSNIT's attempt to sell a 60% stake in four hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

In an interview with TV3’s Alfred Ocansey on July 25, Akuffo criticized the deal, highlighting conflict of interest concerns.



She argued that such conflicts are not for individuals to define but should be measured by public perception and ethical standards.

Akuffo also condemned SSNIT's justification, suggesting the hotels were deliberately run down to facilitate such deals. She dismissed potential defamation claims from SSNIT, asserting her stance on the issue.



