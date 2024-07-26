News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Sophia Akuffo commends organised labour for fiercely resisting sale of SSNIT hotels

Sophia Akuffo2 Sophia Akuffo, Former Chief Justice

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: 3news.com

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo, praised labor unions for opposing SSNIT's attempt to sell a 60% stake in four hotels to Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.

In an interview with TV3’s Alfred Ocansey on July 25, Akuffo criticized the deal, highlighting conflict of interest concerns.

She argued that such conflicts are not for individuals to define but should be measured by public perception and ethical standards.

Akuffo also condemned SSNIT's justification, suggesting the hotels were deliberately run down to facilitate such deals. She dismissed potential defamation claims from SSNIT, asserting her stance on the issue.

Read full article

Source: 3news.com