Sosu advocates for extended parental leave to address gender gap

Francis-Xavier Sosu

Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu, a Member of Parliament representing the National Democratic Congress for Madina, has emphasized the necessity of parental leave to bridge the gender gap.

He suggested that fathers should be granted leave ranging from seven days to four weeks to support their partners after childbirth, replacing the current three-month maternity leave, which he deemed insufficient, especially for women.



The Ghana News Agency reports that at a stakeholders' briefing workshop on the Maternity Leave Extension; Paternity Leave Introduction, and removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported pads Bill held in Parliament on Monday, Mr. Sosu, also a Human Rights Lawyer, underscored the importance of the proposed amendments.



The workshop aimed to address a Private Member’s Bill introduced in Parliament seeking an extension of maternity leave from three months to four months and the introduction of additional leave options in specific childbirth scenarios.



The proposed amendments to the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), aim to promote gender equality and ensure adequate protection for both men and women in various contexts.



Dubbed the Labour (Amendment) Bill, 2023, or Parental Leave for All, it advocates for paid paternity leave for fathers for a minimum of seven days to enable them to assist new mothers with childcare responsibilities.



Mr. Sosu stressed that extending parental leave for fathers was crucial in fostering shared responsibility in childcare and strengthening the bond between fathers and newborns.

He highlighted that the initial seven days were particularly critical for fathers to actively participate in late-night baby care and support their spouses during the postpartum period.



Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, a National Democratic Congress MP representing Ada, emphasized the importance of affordable and accessible sanitary pads for women's health, dignity, and access to education.



She called for the elimination of import duties and Value Added Tax on sanitary pads to ensure that financial barriers do not impede menstrual hygiene.



Madam Gifty Twum Ampofo, a New Patriotic Party MP for Abuakwa North, urged non-politicization of the issues surrounding parental leave and menstrual hygiene.



She emphasized the need for concerted efforts to address these issues holistically in support of both genders. Other speakers advocated for the provision of sanitary pads to students in schools as part of their educational resources.