Spare Parts Scandal:Payments made to Service Auto Ghana will be retrieved – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament has vowed to retrieve all payments made to Service Ghana Auto, arguing they were illegal due to lack of Parliamentary approval.

He also assured Ghanaians that no further payments would be made to the company for ambulance spare parts.



In a social media post, he stated his intent to escalate parliamentary oversight to stop the payment of an additional US$24.9 million and to retrieve US$10 million already paid.

He criticized the transaction for not being approved by Parliament and pledged to cooperate with ongoing investigations to combat corruption and state capture.



