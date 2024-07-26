News

Speak on politics, you've the right to do so - Napo to traditional leaders

NAPO On Tradtional And Politics Napo encouraged Nungua residents to vote for the NPP

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (Napo), the NPP’s running mate for the 2024 elections, has urged traditional leaders to engage in Ghana's political discourse during a meeting with the Nungua Traditional Council in Accra.

He emphasized the influential role of chiefs in national development and their right to voice opinions on political matters.

Napo encouraged Nungua residents to vote for the NPP, highlighting the historical contributions of chiefs to Ghana's independence.

He called for traditional leaders to pray, guide, and counsel political leaders, reinforcing their importance in the nation's progress.

