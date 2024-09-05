News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Speak out against tendencies that threaten peace – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to traditional leaders

JaneScreenshot 2024 09 05 073743.png Opoku-Agyemang criticized the ruling NPP for allegedly boasting about unethical strategies to win

Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged traditional leaders to address issues threatening peace as Ghana approaches the December 7 elections.

During her campaign in Mpohor Manso, she stressed the importance of a fair electoral process and called on the Electoral Commission to ensure transparency and credibility.

Opoku-Agyemang criticized the ruling NPP for allegedly boasting about unethical strategies to win, and highlighted the NDC’s plans for economic and social reforms under John Dramani Mahama’s leadership.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh