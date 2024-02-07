Speaker Bagbin expresses concern over exit of experienced MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has voiced his concern regarding the impact of losing seasoned legislators from both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the National Patriotic Party (NPP) on the legislative body and Ghana’s democracy.

Numerous influential Members of Parliament (MPs) faced defeats in the primaries of the two major parties, while others have announced their decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming year.



During a parliamentary session on Tuesday, February 6, Mr. Bagbin called on all stakeholders, particularly political parties, to address this issue and prevent its recurrence to avoid continuous resource wastage.

In his remarks, Bagbin highlighted the significance of experience in the legislative house and urged political parties to take the matter seriously, emphasizing that the investment in an individual MP is substantial for the nation to be wasted every four years.



“The haemorrhage and cost to the nation, however, are matters of great concern worth considering by all stakeholders, and I want to appeal to the political parties to take this up seriously because the investment that is made in an individual MP is so huge for the nation just to go to waste after every four years,” he stated.