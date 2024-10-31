News

Speaker Bagbin leaves for 67th CPA International Conference in Australia

AlbanScreenshot 2024 10 31 043455.png Bagbin plans to return to Ghana sooner

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has traveled to Sydney, Australia, for the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International Conference, leading a Ghanaian delegation, including MPs and parliamentary officials.

The conference, held from November 3 to 8, will see Bagbin, the outgoing CPA President, hand over to the Speaker of New South Wales.

However, Bagbin plans to return to Ghana sooner due to a request to recall Parliament.

His office is preparing for Parliament's early November reconvening. Bagbin was recently re-elected President of the Conference of African Speakers and Presidents.

Read full article

Source: 3news