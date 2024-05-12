Speaker Bagbin summons Parliament to sit on May 17

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has taken the step of recalling Members of Parliament from recess for an emergency session following a petition from the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, urging the consideration of outstanding government business.

The recall, authorized under Article 112(3) and Order 53 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, was prompted by the Majority Leader's formal request to address critical government matters.



In an official statement issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament on May 10, it was announced that the House would convene on Friday, May 17, pursuant to constitutional provisions and parliamentary standing orders.

The recall comes after Parliament adjourned on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.



