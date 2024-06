Sosu dedicated the award to Ghana's Parliament, the Speaker, and his constituents

Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina Constituency, has been awarded Most Outstanding African MP for championing Human Rights.

Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has praised Sosu for his dedication and initiatives in the 8th Parliament.

Sosu dedicated the award to Ghana's Parliament, the Speaker, and his constituents.



Read full article