Speaker of Parliament swears in Kwabena Boateng as Ejisu MP

Kwabena Boateng, Member of Parliament for Ejisu

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has officially sworn in Mr. Kwabena Boateng as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Mr. Boateng won the recent by-election with 27,782 votes, which is 55.8% of the total ballots cast.



His nearest rival, Mr. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, an independent candidate, garnered 21,534 votes, making up 43.3% of the vote share.

Following the oath-taking, the Speaker congratulated Mr. Boateng on his election victory, addressing the assembly with, “He is now Honourable Kwabena Boateng.”



Bagbin further welcomed the new MP, saying, “Honourable member, you are welcome to the house, and I will give you your tools which you have to hold jealously tight.”