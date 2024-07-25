Special Prosecutor to probe $34m ambulance spare parts deal following Ablakwa’s petition

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has received a petition from North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, concerning a controversial $34 million ambulance spare parts deal approved by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Ablakwa accused Ofori-Atta and former Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu of colluding with Service Ghana Auto Group Limited to defraud the government.



He highlighted that Ofori-Atta approved the transaction just five days before leaving office, raising suspicions about the timing and the company's recent incorporation.



Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has acknowledged the petition and stated that he will investigate if the matter falls within his jurisdiction.

The letter also assured Ablakwa that further assistance would be sought if necessary.



