St Francis College of Education releases First Batch of Admission list for 2024/2025

Campus Buzz

Source: Educationghana

St Francis College of Education has taken a significant step forward by officially unveiling the long-awaited first batch of admission lists for the 2024/2025 academic year.



This announcement has brought tremendous joy and relief to the successful applicants, signifying the commencement of their transformative journey in the field of education.



To check your admission status and proceed, follow these steps:

Upon successful admission, applicants will receive a personalized text message on the phone number they provided during the application process.



This message will contain essential information such as your Application Number and PIN, which are necessary for accessing the admission portal.



Visit the Admission Portal: Once you receive the text, click the provided link (such as http://admission.ebitsapps.com) and log in using your Application Number and PIN to download your admission letter, acceptance form, and prospectus.



