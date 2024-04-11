St Mary’s SHS 1974 donates pavement project to alma mater

The project involved paving a section of the compound that links two blocks of dormitories to their

The 1974 year group of St Mary’s Senior High School in Accra, known as SMOGA 74, has completed and handed over a significant Pavement Project on the school premises.

The project according to GBCGhana Online, involved paving a section of the compound that links two blocks of dormitories to their bathrooms, aimed at relieving students from walking on muddy grounds, especially during rainy weather.



Funded by levies collected from its members, the project cost more than twenty-six thousand Ghana cedis. At the commissioning ceremony, the President of SMOGA 74, Mrs. Comfort Dela Ayekpa, expressed joy in celebrating 50 years since completing secondary school. She highlighted the group’s happiness in marking this milestone by contributing to the development of their Alma Mater.



Mrs. Ayekpa thanked all members, both local and abroad, for their support, particularly with funding the project before the rainy season. She emphasized the importance of the occasion and the group's commitment to giving back to the school that played a crucial role in shaping their lives.



The Head Mistress of St Mary’s SHS, Mrs Philomena Owusu-.Ansah, expressed profound gratitude to SMOGA 74 for the intervention, citing it as a great relief for both the school and its management. She lauded the group's initiative and commitment to improving the school's facilities for the benefit of current and future students.

Esther Mullings, a member of the Anniversary Planning Committee, reflected on the joy of giving back to one's Alma Mater, especially for the invaluable education and grounding received. The project's dedication was led by Rev. Father Dominic Amanor, underscoring the spiritual significance of the occasion and the group's commitment to holistic development.



St Mary’s Senior High School, founded in 1950 as an all-female second-cycle Catholic institution, has a long-standing tradition of producing responsible women who excel in various fields nationally and internationally.



The ceremony was graced by the National President of SMOGA and other SMOGA groups, highlighting the collective effort and solidarity within the school's alumni community.