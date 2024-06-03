Staff of STC kick against appointment of Deputy Managing Director

The staff have barricaded the office of the Deputy Managing Director

Source: 3news

The unionized staff of the Intercity State Transport Company (ISTC) are resisting the appointment of a new Deputy Managing Director in charge of Operations, insisting that the company needs new buses to augment its dwindling fleet instead.

The staff have barricaded the office of the Deputy Managing Director and wrapped the entrance with red bands.



They have also pasted notices at various points in the yard. The staff submitted a petition to the Board Chairman, expressing concern over the appointment and highlighting the challenges facing the company, including a shortage of roadworthy buses and outstanding provident fund contributions and statutory deductions.

They request reconsideration of the appointment in light of these challenges.



Read full article