Stanbic Bank focused on building next generation of indigenous businesses

Kwamina Asomaning, CEO of Stanbic Bank Ghana, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to supporting local businesses' growth during a visit to Lesfam Industries as part of Customer Service Week.

He praised Lesfam’s founders, Mr. and Mrs. Adjei-Mensah, for their vision and resilience in transitioning from distributors to manufacturers.



Asomaning highlighted Stanbic's tailored financial support, which has been crucial to Lesfam’s success.

Lesfam’s CEO, Lesley Adjei-Mensah, expressed gratitude for Stanbic's unwavering support, crediting the bank with enabling their business transformation. Lesfam is now a key player in Ghana's manufacturing and distribution sector.



