State Security knows warlords behind Bawku clashes – Adam Bonaa

BonaaaScreenshot 2024 10 30 130924.png Dr. Adam Bonaa

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa claims that State Security is aware of the individuals behind the recent violent clashes in Bawku, which he attributes to influential warlords.

In an interview, he stated that these warlords are recognized by the National Security as key figures inciting unrest.

Despite their knowledge of these individuals, he expressed frustration over the difficulties in apprehending them.

The clashes have resulted in significant violence, including the tragic deaths of eight travelers on the Bolgatanga-Tamale highway, prompting the Interior Ministry to impose a curfew in Bawku to address ongoing security concerns.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com