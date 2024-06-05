News

State interest pops up in Adamus mining saga

Screenshot 2024 06 05 083327.png The company claims to have appealed the IMC's creation successfully

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The High Court has ruled on the establishment of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee Adamus Mining Resources' operations, aiming to safeguard national interests by monitoring gold exports.

The court's decision follows a press statement by Adamus Mining questioning the existence of such a ruling.

The company claims to have appealed the IMC's creation successfully, citing procedural flaws.

However, the court order stands pending further legal proceedings, with the IMC tasked to manage the company until a final judgment is reached.

The dispute revolves around a share transfer agreement and the legitimacy of key company figures.

