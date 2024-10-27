Station military men permanently at mining sites – Gary Nimako

Gary Nimako

Gary Nimako, the Director of Legal Affairs for the NPP, has called on the government to deploy military personnel permanently to mining sites to strengthen the fight against illegal mining, or galamsey, in Ghana.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile, Nimako argued that without a permanent military presence, illegal miners would quickly return, undermining efforts to protect water bodies and forest reserves.

He urged politicians, especially from both the NPP and NDC, to set aside blame-shifting and work together on the issue. Nimako’s remarks follow reports of miners resuming activities in the Brim River despite recent military crackdowns.



