Stay focused, give off your best – President inspires BECE candidates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his best wishes to the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates, urging them to stay focused, calm, and give their best effort.

He emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity and advised against examination malpractice. The President assured the candidates that the nation supports them and reminded them that their hard work has led them to this milestone.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) reported that 569,095 candidates, comprising 282,648 males and 286,447 females from 19,506 schools, will sit for the BECE starting on July 8. This year’s candidate count represents a 5.29% decrease from 2023.



