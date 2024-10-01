Stop blaming NPP for galamsey menace – Prince David Osei

Prince David Osei

Source: TIG Post

Actor Prince David Osei has called for Ghanaians to unite in addressing the crisis of illegal mining, known as 'galamsey,' rather than placing all the blame on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a social media post on September 29, 2024, Osei highlighted the environmental devastation caused by these activities and stressed that the issue requires collective responsibility from all citizens.



He urged Ghanaians to rise above political affiliations and work together to combat the root causes, including poverty and corruption.

Osei's remarks follow recent protests against illegal mining and economic mismanagement, which resulted in the arrest of demonstrators.



