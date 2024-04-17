Stop giving Bawumia unnecessary pressure- Carlos Ahenkorah

Carlos Ahenkorah, Tema West MP

Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, has criticized certain New Patriotic Party (NPP) members for pressuring party leader Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to choose his running mate from their faction ahead of the December 2024 elections.

Ahenkorah expressed concern that this pressure could weaken the party's structure.



In an interview on Okay FM, Ahenkorah noted, "NPP has never experienced such an occurrence before as we are experiencing now. It is not as if they are lobbying.



That would have been better but to engage in an open campaign stating that if the flagbearer does not pick their person the party will not win the December elections is unfounded.



Such an attitude should not be entertained and encouraged in our party. This is weakening our party. It is giving the flagbearer unnecessary pressure."



Ahenkorah highlighted the uniqueness of the situation, citing the example of former President John Agyekum Kufuor's surprising choice of Alhaji Aliu Mahama as running mate.

He emphasized that according to the NPP's constitution, the flagbearer has the prerogative to choose whoever he wishes as his running mate.



He cautioned against factions within the party openly campaigning for their preferred candidate, warning that disappointment among supporters could lead to reduced support for the party in the elections.



Ahenkorah stressed the importance of allowing the flagbearer to make the best choice for the party's success.



Ahenkorah urged Dr. Bawumia to select his running mate promptly to alleviate mounting pressure. He emphasized that no member should pressure the flagbearer and presidential candidate into making a hasty decision.