Stop insulting the elderly on social media – Bishop Tackie-Yarboi cautions youth

Rt. Rev. N.A. Tackie-Yarboi

Rt. Rev. N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Churches International, has urged Ghanaian youth to stop insulting elders and public figures on social media.

Speaking on Father’s Day, he lamented the erosion of respect in society and called for a revival of the culture of honor.



Highlighting seven principles of honor, he emphasized the importance of recognizing and valuing others' contributions.

He urged young people to show respect and honor to God, family, and authority figures, stressing that true honor involves action and esteem, and when given, it will be reciprocated.



