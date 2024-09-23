Stop manhunting me and tell me when and where to meet you – Oliver to Police

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Private legal practitioner Oliver Barker-Vormawor has urged the Ghana Police Service to stop pursuing him, stating he is willing to appear when notified.

This follows the police's announcement of a manhunt for him, claiming he engaged in lawlessness during the Democracy Hub demonstration, including blocking roads and dismantling police barriers.



Barker-Vormawor was seen in videos taking a key from a police vehicle and toppling barricades.

He expressed readiness to meet police with his lawyers and called for information about a minor in custody and 15 others arrested during the protest.



