Stop peddling falsehood – Cynthia Morrison told

Cynthia Morrison

Source: MyNews Gh

Krobea Kwabena Asante, head of social media for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign, has criticized Agona West MP Cynthia Morrison for alleging unfair treatment in the party's primaries due to her support for Kennedy Agyapong.

He urged her to focus on her campaign, asserting that her claims of sabotage are unfounded, especially since other candidates who supported Agyapong performed better.



Asante noted Morrison finished last among the five aspirants.

Meanwhile, a district magistrate court has ruled that she cannot present herself as a parliamentary candidate following a legal case against her.



