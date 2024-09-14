Stop peddling falsehood about me and other Men of God - Rev.Owusu Bempah

Rev. Bempah clarified that he has no issues with the NPP or any political figure

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of Glorious Word and Power International, has denied claims that he, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, and Rev. Stephen Wengam are praying for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the December elections.

In an interview, Rev. Bempah expressed shock over the rumors, calling them false.



He clarified that he has no issues with the NPP or any political figure and has never met Rev. Wengam.

He also dismissed claims of jealousy, stating that these allegations were a deliberate attempt to damage his reputation.



Read full article