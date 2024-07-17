Stop the comparison; tell us what you’ve done – Shamima Muslim to NPP

Shamima Muslim

Former broadcast journalist Shamima Muslim has challenged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to account for their actions rather than continually comparing themselves to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Now a communications team member for the NDC, she criticized the NPP for deflecting current issues and using past NDC performance as a benchmark.

In her social media post, she argued that the NPP’s accountability should focus on their own promises and failures, stating, “What have you done is the question!”



