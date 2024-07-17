News

0

Stop the comparison; tell us what you’ve done – Shamima Muslim to NPP

Shamima Muslim Neww.png Shamima Muslim

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former broadcast journalist Shamima Muslim has challenged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to account for their actions rather than continually comparing themselves to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Now a communications team member for the NDC, she criticized the NPP for deflecting current issues and using past NDC performance as a benchmark.

In her social media post, she argued that the NPP’s accountability should focus on their own promises and failures, stating, “What have you done is the question!”

Source: www.mynewsgh.com