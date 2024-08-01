News

Stop your lies; they can break a nation – Dennis Miracles to Mahama

Dennis Miracles Aboagye . Dennis Miracles Aboagye

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for allegedly lying about completing 73 E-Blocks before leaving office.

Aboagye highlighted Mahama's tendency to contradict his own spokespersons as dangerous and unsuitable for a commander-in-chief.

He accused Mahama of confidently lying to the Central Regional House of Chiefs, labeling him as inconsistent and insincere.

Aboagye urged voters to support Dr. Bawumia for truthful and responsible leadership.

Meanwhile, Sammy Gyamfi of the NDC claimed that out of 124 initiated community day senior high schools, 50 were completed and commissioned by the NDC.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com