Stopping Sale of SSNIT hotels is not a win – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, disagrees with the perceived victory following the discontinuation of SSNIT's sale of its hotels.

Rock City withdrew its bid to purchase 60% shares in four struggling SSNIT hotels, and SSNIT officially announced the termination of the sale after organized labour declared a nationwide strike.



While Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa sees this as a win, Cudjoe believes the hotels will continue to deteriorate and drain resources.

He argues that the decision is not a victory, as SSNIT will still need to spend GH¢1 million annually on maintenance costs like electricity bills.



