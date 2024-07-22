Strange things have been happening since I meet Mahama with my petition — Paa Kwesi Nduom

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

Businessman and politician Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom has revealed that unusual events have occurred since he petitioned former President John Mahama last Friday.

Initially, Nduom sought a meeting with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to discuss reinstating his revoked GN Bank license but received no response.



Instead, he met with Mahama and appealed for the license's restoration if Mahama becomes president.

Nduom's comments have sparked curiosity about the strange occurrences he mentioned, amid ongoing debates about the banking sector and political alliances.



Read full article