News
Street lights on Accra-Tema Motorway vanish after three years

Streetlights Missing Tema Motorists now face treacherous conditions on the Accra-Tema Motorway at night

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Most of the street lights installed along the 19-kilometer Accra-Tema Motorway have disappeared after just three years.

