Students gift Ghanaian custodian in U.S. his dream Jeep after $20K fundraiser

NYpostScreenshot 2024 09 13 194458.png Apraku expressed his deep gratitude

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: nypost.com

Students at James Madison High School in Virginia surprised their beloved custodian, Francis Apraku, with his dream car, a Jeep Wrangler, after raising $20,000.

Apraku, who moved to the U.S. from Ghana and shared his wish for the car, was overcome with emotion when the students presented it to him.

The group had been fundraising for a year to make it happen.

Apraku expressed his deep gratitude, calling it a day he would never forget.

The students described Apraku as a kind friend who often prayed for them.

Source: nypost.com