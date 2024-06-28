Stumbling debate performance worsens age fears for Biden

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America

Source: BBC

During Thursday’s debate, President Joe Biden struggled to address concerns about his age and fitness for office, often appearing flat and unclear.

He revealed he had a cold, but this explanation seemed insufficient. Biden faced tough questions on the economy and immigration, where polls show Americans favor Donald Trump.



Trump, disciplined and focused, avoided interruptions and redirected discussions to criticize Biden’s record. Despite moments where Biden attempted to regain control, his performance raised doubts among Democrats.

The Biden campaign has time before the party convention in August to recover, but concerns about his viability as the nominee persist.



