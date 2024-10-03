Suffering knows no ethnic group, vote wisely – Mahama

Mahama advised voters to remember the consequences of their choices

NDC Presidential Candidate John Mahama has urged the people of Nalerigu not to be swayed by the NPP's “unrealistic” promises as the December 7 elections draw near.

Speaking during a campaign tour in the North East Region, Mahama emphasized that the current economic hardships affect all ethnic groups, regardless of political affiliation.



He criticized the NPP’s unfulfilled promises, such as the “One District, One Factory” and “One Village, One Dam” initiatives.

Mahama advised voters to remember the consequences of their choices and vote wisely in the upcoming elections.



