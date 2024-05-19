Suhuyini criticizes Martin Amidu's attempt to oust Kissi Agyebeng

Alhassan Suhiyini

Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, has strongly criticized former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu for seeking the removal of his successor, Kissi Agyebeng.

Suhuyini argues that Amidu lacks the authority to influence the selection or performance standards of his successor.



During an appearance on JoyNews' Newsfile program on Saturday, May 18, Suhuyini, who is also the Ranking Member on Parliament's Lands and Forestry Committee, dismissed Amidu's evaluation of Agyebeng's performance, labeling Amidu's standards as "low" and unsuitable as a benchmark.



"Mr Martin Amidu’s standards are not the ones by which we should judge Kissi Agyebeng’s performance because Mr Martin Amidu’s standards are low," Suhuyini stated.



"In his petition, he seems to be suggesting that his standard was the best standard and that was the way Kissi Agyebeng should have proceeded and that again in my view is typical Martin Amidu for you.. This is typical Martin Amidu for you," he added.

Suhuyini attributed Amidu's actions to bitterness and resentment towards those who have succeeded where he failed. He suggested that Amidu's petition reflects an inability to accept others surpassing his own achievements.



News of Amidu's petition, dated April 30, 2024, quickly spread after it was forwarded to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President Akufo-Addo on May 6, 2024. The petition alleges procurement irregularities in the acquisition of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and misconduct involving judges and the administration of justice. Additionally, Amidu raised concerns about violations of citizens' rights, the right to information, and questionable appointments within the OSP.



Suhuyini criticized Amidu's actions, asserting that they have provided President Akufo-Addo with an opportunity to remove another independent officer who is not in favor with the government. He called on stakeholders to focus on supporting the current Special Prosecutor's efforts rather than undermining them based on past grievances.