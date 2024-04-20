Sulemana Braimah criticizes media for falling short of watchdog role

Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), criticized the media for falling short of their societal watchdog role and failing to hold public officials accountable, as expected.

During an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show, Braimah highlighted the media's duty to serve as a check on society, questioning why they haven't met this expectation.



He noted the media's susceptibility to societal corruption, stating that Ghana's societal values have influenced the media landscape, making it difficult for journalists to stand firm and do what is right.

Braimah referenced Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye's imprisonment for fighting corruption, emphasizing the sacrifices made for democratic principles.



Reflecting on Ghana's early democratic days, Braimah lamented the shift in values, suggesting that leaders who prioritize righteousness could bring about significant societal transformation.