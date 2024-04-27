Sunyani Technical University refutes alleged sex-for-grades scandal

Sunyani Technical University (STU)

The Management of Sunyani Technical University (STU) has dismissed allegations of a sex-for-grades scandal involving lecturers at the institution, calling the claims unfounded.

In a statement signed by Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, the Vice Chancellor of STU, the university refuted the allegations made by former SRC President Mr. Owusu Agyekum. After thorough investigations lasting over two months, no evidence was found to substantiate the accusations.



The university urged Mr. Agyekum to retract his claims and issue an unconditional apology, as his allegations had damaged the reputation of the institution.



Initially prompted by a video posted by Mr. Agyekum on social media alleging multiple incidents of sex-for-grades, STU swiftly established a committee chaired by Mr. Peter Duayah, Bono Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, to investigate the matter.

Despite efforts to obtain evidence, including contacting alleged victims and seeking material from Mr. Agyekum, the committee found no proof to support the claims. The university emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability, publishing the committee's full report on its website and submitting copies to the Minister for Education through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.



Furthermore, STU announced that the committee remains active, encouraging anyone with evidence of sexual harassment to come forward for appropriate action.