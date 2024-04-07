Sunyani halts commercial activities to mourn late Sunyanimanhene

Sunyanimanhene's funeral

Commercial activities in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region, came to a halt as hundreds gathered to bid farewell to the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Sunyanimanhene.

According to Adom News, all shops, stalls, and markets were closed on Friday, creating a solemn atmosphere.



Despite the closure of businesses, essential services such as banking, healthcare, and mobile money vending continued to operate, following a directive from the Sunyani Traditional Council to observe pre-burial and final funeral rites from April 1 to April 7, 2024.



However, the directive has faced criticism, with some expressing concerns about the economic impact of the suspension of commercial activities.



Taxi drivers particularly voiced worries about the slowdown in business activity during this period.

As the funeral rites gained momentum, various cultural activities and traditional performances marked the commencement of the pre-burial and final funeral rites of the late Sunyanimanhene.



Clad in traditional attire adorned with talismans, traditional priests and mourners showcased their dancing prowess on the streets to honor the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II.



Born on May 31, 1946, and known in private life as Osei Kofi, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, a retired educationist, ascended to the throne on March 17, 1980, and passed away in 2023 after a brief illness.